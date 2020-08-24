Historic commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a Public Meeting on Friday at 3p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Bowling Green parks meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 71.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 92. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.