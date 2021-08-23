Sheriff steps up patrol
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced that the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol starting through Sept. 6, thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office during the National Blitz Campaign “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over”
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding; all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, visit http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.
Anthony Wayne Arts Fest filled with music
WHITEHOUSE — The Anthony Wayne Arts Festival will recognize some of the many talented female musicians in the area.
The festival is scheduled is for Sept.11 at Village Park, 6751 Providence St., from 3-10 p.m..
The event sponsored by the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission will include a live music concert featuring local musicians including New Moon, Bliss, Ella Cole with John Barile and Morgen Stiegler & the Pinup Project beginning at 5 p.m.. Lots of female buskers will be performing thoughout the park in the afternoon from 3-5 p.m.
Also from 3-5 p.m. children’s activities including a craft project as well as rocket construction and launching will be available. Arts and crafts for sale will be found in the artisan booth area. Food trucks will be available.
Beginning at 5 p.m. the beer/wine garden will open. There is a $5 entrance fee for the garden. Also, the live evening entertainment will begin in the park pavilion.The line up is:
5 p.m. - Bliss
6 p.m. – Ella Cole with John Barile
7 p.m. - New Moon
8 p.m. - Morgen Stiegler & the Pinup Project
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to fire fighter organizations of Waterville, Whitehouse, Monclova and Neapolis.
For questions contact Jo McElheney jmcelheney@sbcglobal.net or Lisa Exner at lisaexner23@gmail.com.
Forecast
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
A slight hance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.