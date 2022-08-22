Columbus woman arrested for domestic violence
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
He said that his roommates were fighting. The woman, he said, was assaulting the man, who was trying to break up with her.
When he tried to intervene, the woman sprayed a chemical, according to the police report.
The man was treated by the Bowling Green Fire Division.
Laquita Jenkins, 46, was charged with domestic violence. After she was transported to the jail, she complained of chest pains and was taken to Wood County Hospital. After clearance there, she was taken back to the jail.
Ghanbari Encourages Wood County law enforcement to apply for body camera funding
COLUMBUS – The second round of body-worn camera grant applications is live, and State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, is encouraging Wood County law enforcement agencies to take advantage of this funding opportunity.
“This is an extremely important program I will continue to strongly advocate for,” Ghanbari said. “As a supporter of our community’s law enforcement officers, I’ve seen firsthand the transparency these technological advances have brought for our officers and the public they are sworn to protect and serve. I encourage all of our eligible departments to apply for these grants.”
Ghanbari is a cosponsor of HB 110, the state operating budget, and serves on the House Finance Committee where the budget went through the legislative process. The budget is funding the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program and will assist law enforcement agencies in the costs of camera equipment, video storage software, public records maintenance, IT, and any other necessary expenses.
In January, Ghanbari announced the first round of funding brought over $150,000 in grants to the Bowling Green Police Division and Bowling Green State University. This second round of funding is set to give $5 million to various law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
Law enforcement agencies can apply from now until 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 by visiting https://www.ocjsgrants.com/Login2.aspx?APPTHEME=OHOGS.
Baker, Schuld get governor appointments
Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced several appointments.
Mario Baker of Bowling Green has been reappointed to the Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board for a term beginning Aug. 28, 2022, and ending Aug. 27, 2025.
John William Schuld of Fostoria has been appointed to the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission for the City of Fostoria for a term beginning Aug. 19, 2022, and continuing at the pleasure of the governor.
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees plan executive session
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees will hold a special meeting today at 3 at the township offices at 26609 Lime City Road. The purpose of the meeting will be to conduct an executive session to consider personnel hiring. No other business will be conducted.
First Pres Maumee welcomes local women’s barbershop group
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of will offer a program on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., featuring Pride of Toledo Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.
The program will consist of a variety of a cappella music in the barbershop-style, arranged for female voices. It will include some well-known tunes.
Pride of Toledo Chorus of Sweet Adelines International is an educational organization whose mission is to perpetuate and enhance the barbershop art form, through education, performance and competition.
Pride of Toledo Chorus was founded in March 1986. The chorus is celebrating 35 years of singing female four-part a cappella barbershop harmony.
Pride of Toledo Chorus is currently led by Dawn Seigneur, and a seven-member Board of Directors. The Chorus is comprised of women from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
The program is free. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.
