County has 21 more coronavirus cases
Wood County has had 1,207 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,186 on Thursday.
There have been 63 death, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 85 active cases. This is up from 75 on Thursday.
There are 14 zip codes with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 115 hospitalizations since March, up one since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 561 males and 646 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 107,064 confirmed cases and 3,675 confirmed deaths.
Fostoria woman cited for assault
A woman was cited for assault after throwing items.
On Thursday at 2:20 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to Devlac Hall for a report of an assault.
A staff member reported a client threw her notebook, folder and pen at a second client then left the room.
Due to the violent behavior, Kristie Scott, 33, Fostoria, would be discharged from the women’s residential treatment center.
Scott said she has been at the facility for eight days and the entire time she has been there, the victim has been picking on her. She said she got mad and, in a fit or anger, threw the items.
Scott was cited for assault.
BG man cited after running from police
A Bowling Green man spotted walking through yards has been cited for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct with intoxication.
While on routine patrol at 12:15 a.m. Friday, a Bowling Green Police Division patrolman observed a male, later identified as Brett Rich, walking in the yards of several houses in the 200 block of Biddle Street.
When the officer stopped his patrol car, Rich hid behind a tree. He then took off running into a backyard in the 200 block of Biddle.
The patrolman advised he had a suspect running from him. Rich, 21, was later taken into custody in the 900 block of Fourth Street without incident.
Rich was found to be intoxicated. He stated he was just scared and didn’t know why he ran, or why he was walking in other people’s yards.
He was released to his roommate.
CSX closes roads in Perrysburg for upgrades
PERRYSBURG — CSX will be performing crossing upgrades across the city.
The following closures are scheduled for seven days.
• Eckel Road will be closed beginning Monday.
• Locust Street will be closed beginning Wednesday.
• Eckel Junction Road will be closed beginning Thursday.
This schedule is tentative and weather permitting.
Forecast
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear overnight, with lows around 67.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 88 and a low around 68. Mostly sunny again Tuesday, with a high near 90 and a low around 68. On Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 90.