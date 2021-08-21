Fire truck strikes vehicle downtown
A Bowling Green employee struck a parked vehicle while operating a fire truck.
On Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., Clarence Foos, BG, was southbound on North Main Street, in the right-turn-only lane at West Wooster Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Bridget Verrengia, BG, was legally parked directly in front of 135 N. Main St.
As Foos began to move into the turn lane, he struck the front fender, tire and mirror of Verrengia’s 2004 Audi A4 with the fire truck’s rear-passenger fender.
BGPD seeks alleged package thief
The Bowling Green Police Division is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of a package from a business in the downtown area on Thursday.
If you can help identify male shown, contact BGPD at 419-352-1131.
Individuals with information leading to an arrest or conviction of the suspect may be eligible for Crime Stopper reward money.
City pool scales back hours
The regular pool season ends on Tuesday at Bowling Green City Park. The pool will then enter into its post season, weekend only, plus special hours through Sept. 6. Labor Day will be the last day to swim.
2021 daily admission prices are resident daily admission: adult: $6, youth (grade k - age 18): $5.50, child (newborn - grade k): $3.75.
Non-resident admission: adult: $7.50, youth (grade k - age 18): $6.75, child (newborn - grade k): $5.
Masks are required in all indoor Wood County Park District locations
In following public health officials’ guidance and requirements from the Wood County Commissioners, the Wood County Park District is requiring masks in all indoor locations effective until further notice.
“We appreciate and respect related concerns. In our civic duty to public health and safety, we will do our part to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 disease by wearing masks. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the park district said in a statement.
All Wood County Park District properties and public facilities remain open to the public daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.
For more information call park district headquarters 419-353-1897.
For more information visit www.wcparks.org, or download the free app “wcparks.”
BG public utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting will be Sept. 13 in council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be held in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Births
Melody and Cory Sims, a daughter, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Melissa Laubis and Matt Pakulski, a daughter, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.