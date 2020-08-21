Three more coronavirus deaths recorded
There have been 63 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, which is up three since Wednesday, according to a health department update.
The latest deaths were a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s.
There have been 30 men and 33 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
Wood County has had 1,186 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,168 on Wednesday.
There are 75 active cases. This is down from 83 on Wednesday.
There are 14 zip codes with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 114 hospitalizations since March, up one since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 545 males and 623 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 106,063 confirmed cases and 3,650 confirmed deaths.
BGSU move-in started Thursday
Bowling Green State University has started move-in on an appointment-based schedule to allow for physical distancing.
Due to health and safety guidelines, guests will be limited and there will be no media access inside residence halls.
Classes will begin Wednesday and will be delivered in a variety of formats, with in-person/hybrid, online and remote course delivery options to de-densify campus.
Soil, water board meets remotely
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors is rescheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the district office at 419-354-5517 for instructions on joining the public meeting via Zoom.
Sheriff, patrol to focus on impaired drivers
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs through Sept. 7, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.
Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries.
“Impaired driving is a serious matter that puts innocent people in danger, and all too frequently results in tragic consequences,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “It is vitally important that you plan ahead and have a safe and sober means of transportation.”
Of those OVI-related crashes, 53% of at fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 71% were male. In 2019, troopers arrested 22,520 drivers for OVI.
“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” added Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”
Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol.
Birth
Jaclyn and Thomas Marks, a son, Aug. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 89. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 90.