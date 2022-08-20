263 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 34,960 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 263 cases in the last seven days, according to the Wood County Health Department. That is 201 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control has determined Wood County to be at a high community level. However, based on locally available data, the Wood County Health Department recommends that people follow guidelines for the medium community level.
There have been two hospitalizations in the last seven days.
There have been 369 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,138 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 3,026,110 confirmed cases and 39,310 confirmed deaths.
Weston man charged with harassment
A Weston man has been arrested for telecommunications harassment.
Bowling Green Police Division officers on Tuesday responded to a Bowling Green apartment where a woman played a voicemail that contained a threat. The man who had left the message had been warned by an officer in April not to contact the woman, according to the report.
Ryan Kilbarger, 24, was taken to jail.
BG man arrested for domestic violence
A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly struck a family member.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 10:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Grove Street to a call about an intoxicated male assaulting someone.
Police observed a large red mark on the victim’s cheek.
David Levesque, 27, was taken to jail.
Wood County has had 8 fatal crashes this year
Wood County Safe Communities announced that there have been eight fatal crashes in Wood County, compared to six this time last year.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Move Over Law is a lifesaving law in the state of Ohio that requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. The law applies to vehicles with flashing lights of any color, including law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road construction, maintenance vehicles, utility crews and tow trucks.
The law applies to all roadways and highways in the state, and fines are doubled for failing to comply with it.
The law recognizes that sometimes it is not safe or possible to move over because of traffic or weather conditions or because a second lane does not exist. In those situations, slow down and proceed with caution. Watch for people or objects that could enter your travel lane, and be prepared to stop.
Births
Emily Larsen, a son, Aug. 18, Wood County Hospital.
Lindsay and Bill Casey, a daughter, Aug. 18, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 and 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 83.