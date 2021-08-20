County has 63 new COVID cases
There have been 13,685 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 63 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 19 average cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 667hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of three since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 70 in Perrysburg and 37 in Bowling Green. There are 15 in Walbridge, 13 in North Baltimore and Northwood and nine in Rudolph.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 71,431 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.60% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,947,520 vaccines started, affecting 50.88% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,171,557 confirmed cases and 20,648 confirmed deaths.
Custar man dies in crash with dump truck
CUSTAR — A village man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash at Custar and Mermill roads in Milton Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:34 a.m., deputies found two vehicles in the ditch on Custar Road, south of the intersection on the west side of the road, after receiving a 911 call.
It was determined that a westbound 1995 Honda Accord failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled into the path of a southbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
The driver of the Honda, Thomas Bergman, 39, Custar, died at the scene.
Thomas Goetz, 71, Oak Harbor, who was driving the truck, was transported to a hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Milton Township Fire Department, Weston EMS, Northwest 190, Pat and Son’s Towing and BG Towing.
Birth
Liz and Pierson Halleck, a son, Aug. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.