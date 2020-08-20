Long-term care coronavirus cases in county at 294
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 267.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 29 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, four staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 14 residents, nine staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 27 residents, 13 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County has had 1,168 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,094 on Tuesday.
There are 83 active cases. This is down from 110 on Tuesday.
There are 14 zip codes with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 60 deaths.
There have been 113 hospitalizations since March, down one since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 541 males and 623 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 104,999 confirmed cases and 3,627 confirmed deaths.
Main, Wooster Intersection gets signal upgrades
As released previously, the traffic signals within the Bowling Green downtown were upgraded to include a camera detection system and traffic control cabinets that power and run the traffic signals, according to a release by the city.
The Main and Wooster intersection is scheduled to have the camera detection system installed today beginning at 7:30 a.m.
During the project, intermittent disruption to traffic will occur. Police officers will be present in order to direct traffic.
Chamber cancels Leadership BG for 2020-21
Due to coronavirus restrictions placed on gatherings and in order to ensure the safety of our community members, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the 2020-21 Leadership BG Program.
“It is with a heavy heart that we made the decision to cancel this year’s class,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director. “The Leadership BG Program was developed to allow the participants an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at how our local businesses and governmental offices are run.
“We didn’t want to compromise the in-person experience by making this a virtual program. So much would be lost including the opportunity to make those connections with the presenters. With a class size of 20 and the number of individuals we will interact with during each of the nine sessions, we were presented with obstacles of maintaining proper distancing and potential for exposure to the virus. It’s the only choice we could make to insure the safety of everyone involved.”
Applications for the 2020-21 session that have already been submitted will be kept for the 2021-22 session.
BG planning won’t meet
The Sept. 2 Bowling Green Planning Commission meeting has been canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light southeast wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30% Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 88.