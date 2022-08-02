Mobile mammography van visits area locations
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region.
The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
The visits:
Thursday, Starbright Primary Care, 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg
Friday, Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care, 1222 Pray Boulevard
Aug. 31, Starbright Primary Care
Rotary hears about arts fest, emergency services
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speakers for Thursday will be Erin Konecki of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency and Todd Ahrens of the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Konecki will discuss current weather conditions in Wood County. Ahrens will talk about the upcoming festival. The club meets at noon every Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Vollmars reunite in Tontogany
TONTOGANY — The 109th Vollmar Family Reunion will be held on Aug. 13 at noon in the Tontogany American Legion Hall, 18086 Tontogany Road.
Grilled chicken, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, and table settings will be provided.
Anyone attending should bring a covered dish or two to share, beverages and a homemade craft or baked goods for the silent auction.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, bingo and children’s games.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a small donation of schools supplies for the traditional service project.
Weston Twp. Trustees hold special meeting
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Wood County Township Association Rest Shelter located at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This meeting is being held to discuss hiring additional firefighters and the repair of fire equipment.
Birth
Dana and Gregory Smith, a son, July 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heat index values may approach 100 degrees on Wednesday.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended:
A chance of showers Thursday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Correction
Real estate transfers
In Thursday’s paper, a July 20 transfer should have read:
123 and 121 S. Main St., 439 and 325 S. Church St., 125 and 0 N. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial and residential properties, from Almar Family Limited Partnership, to Church and Main Holdings LLC, $1,140,000.
721 and 0 Fourth St.,Bowling Green, commercial, from KDZ Corporation, to American Title Agency, trustee, $390,000.