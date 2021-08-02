Ohio trooper dies on duty; flags to be lowered statewide
FINDLAY — A sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol died while on duty, and the governor ordered flags statewide to be lowered in his honor.
Sgt. Jared M. Ulinski was found dead at the Findlay Post, the highway patrol said in a statement Saturday. His cause of was not immediately announced.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings statewide until sunset on the day of the sergeant’s funeral.
Ulinski had been with the highway patrol since June 1999, the agency said. He was a part of the 134th Academy class.
Update on BG food waste program
Bowling Green’s pilot food waste drop-off is in its fourth month of operation. As of July 13, 14,957 pounds (7.48 tons) of food waste have been collected for composting.
On average 11-12, 64-gallon containers are being filled and emptied every other week.
The public works department constructed a site that is welcoming, accessible and contained. Contamination has been minimal and any issues identified have been addressed immediately, according to the city.
As expected with the hotter days of summer, concerns have been expressed over the number of flies and other insects inside the bins as well as the smell when opening containers. The containers are lined and washed after every dump to help address odor/pest issues as much as possible.
Approximately 70 buckets remain available of the initial 350 buckets that were purchased. Residents are not required to use the city provided buckets to participate.
Participants in the program are encouraged to share their experience at:
Pilot Food Waste Drop Off Survey (constantcontactpages.com)
6-State Trooper Project focused on move over law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project enforcing and raising awareness about the Move Over law from July 18-24. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
During the initiative, Ohio troopers issued 546 Move Over citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over law. The entire initiative issued over 1,000 Move Over citations across the six partnering states.
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.
Utility bill pay assistance options in BG
Muni-Pal is a program in cooperation with the Salvation Army. Donations made to Muni-Pal go directly to the Salvation Army office in Bowling Green to help city residents in need of assistance to pay their utility bill. Make a one-time contribution, or an additional charge can be placed on your monthly bill. Residents who need assistance paying their bill should contact the Salvation Army at 419-352-5918.
In addition to the Muni-Pal program administered by the Salvation Army, residents may be eligible for assistance through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. Residents may begin their application by calling 567-432-5046. Wood County Area Ministries may also be able to help and can be reached at 419-352-1322. If children live in the home, customers should also contact Wood County Jobs & Family Services at 419-352-7566.
Residents are encouraged to contact the utility business office with any questions. The city can help residents analyze their bill, work through possible causes of high usage, set up a budget payment plan, and help answer questions about available programs.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 71. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 90.