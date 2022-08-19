Grand Rapids jazz fest canceled
GRAND RAPIDS — With the 88% probability of rain and potential of thunderstorms, the Grand Rapids Arts Council has canceled the Sunset Jazz and Art Fest set for Sunday.
Judges campaign in BG Saturday
Supreme court candidates Judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas will be at Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., on Saturday from 2-3:30pm.
Jamison is currently on the Circuit Court of Appeals in the 10th District (Columbus area) and Zayas is currently on the Circuit Court of Appeals in the 1st District (Cincinnati area).
Both judges are running for the Ohio Supreme Court as Democrats. All are welcome.
Rollover semi crash on I-75 and turnpike closes ramp
PERRYSBURG – The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi tractor-trailer rollover injury crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 9:20 a.m. on the southbound ramp from Interstate 75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
A 2009 Volvo semi tractor-trailer combination, operated by Charles Boyd, 59, Detroit, was driving on the ramp from southbound I-75 to enter the toll gate for the turnpike. It then veered off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
The deceleration ramp from southbound I-75 to the turnpike toll gate was closed as the scene is cleared.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Rossford Fire & Rescue Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Pat & Son Towing & Recovery.
The crash remains under investigation.
BGSU to welcome class of 2026 with convocation
Bowling Green State University will welcome the class of 2026 to campus with a convocation at 10 this morning outdoors on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle.
Convocation is the official new student academic welcome to the university and celebrates the importance of academic excellence, innovation, integrity and discovery.
During the event, the class will hear from current students, BGSU President Rodney Rogers and other academic leaders to learn about the university’s special traditions and history as they begin their first semester.
Convocation is closed to the public and will be livestreamed for students and families who are unable to attend in-person.
BG councilman talks to Exchange Club about rescue funds
The Exchange Club of Bowling Green will welcome Greg Robinette as their speaker on Tuesday at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Robinette has lived in Bowling Green for 27 years. He is married, the father of four, the grandfather of one, is an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, and serves on the business council of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
He was elected as an at-large member of council in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. Previously, he served as the 4th Ward representative in 2012 and 2013. He is chair of the finance & ways and means committee, and serves on the planning, zoning, and economic development committee and the public utilities committee. He previously served as vice chair of the zoning board of appeals, chair of the planning commission, worked as an engineer, a patent attorney, and is an Army combat veteran who retired as a colonel after 32 years of active and National Guard service.
Robinette will be speaking about the process council is using to evaluate the American Rescue Plan Act funds proposals.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting. Lunch is $13, cash only. Any questions related to this speaker, or the Exchange Club can be directed to Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Rotary Club hears about Cooper Farms
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Terry Wehrkamp, director of live production for turkeys, hogs and chickens at Cooper Farms where he manages the teams caring for all three species and the feed production. He will speak on the overall development of Cooper Farms. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers likely Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80.