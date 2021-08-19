Arts festival changes Sunday lineup
The Black Swamp Arts Festival has had a change to the Sunday music lineup of performers.
Nikki D will fill the 2 p.m. slot and Tim Tegge and the Black Swamp Boys will be added to the 12:30 pm slot.
The Foghorn Stringband had to cancel their Sunday appearance.
Moenter family has 100th reunion
PEMBERVILLE — The 100th reunion of the Moenter family will be Sunday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St.
The potluck is at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to share.
For more information, call 419-704-2193.
District starts hydrant flushing, testing
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Monday through Nov. 5.
Testing will be performed on all hydrants in the City of Rossford and all hydrants east of the City of Perrysburg corporation limits to the I-280 expressway in Lake Township. The area affected will be Ampoint Industrial Park, Owens Community College, Walbridge, Moline and Turnpike Exit 5 Interchange, as well as subdivisions such as the Hamlet, Belmont County Club, Starbright, Lakemont and Homecraft. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the district office located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 3 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 9 a.m. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86.