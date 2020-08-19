County records 60th death due to coronavirus
Wood County has had 1,163 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,154 on Monday.
There have been 60 deaths, which is up one since Monday.
The latest death was a man in his 80s.
There have been 28 men and 32 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 15 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 114 hospitalizations since March, up six since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 541 males and 622 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There are 88 active cases. There were 90 on Monday.
There are 46-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 11-15 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 267 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 104,105 confirmed cases and 3,592 confirmed deaths.
Hemp opportunities for Ohio
Hemp Opportunities for Ohio, an Ag Breakfast forum, will provide an introduction to hemp as a possible alternative cash crop for Ohio. It is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
It will include preliminary Ohio State field research results and experiences from the 2019 and 2020 seasons, lessons learned since hemp became legal in Ohio a year ago and an outlook of what will be needed to make this a viable agricultural industry for Ohio into the future.
Brad Bergefurd is an extension educator, horticulture specialist at the Ohio State University South Centers College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences in Piketon. OSU South Centers provides objective scientific research and powerful educational programs through the collaboration of OARDC, OSU Extension and several local, state and national partners. While some programs focus on serving individual counties in Ohio’s Appalachian Region, others reach across our state, nation and internationally.
Visit http://ciftinnovation.org/ag-breakfast-forum-online-august-2020/ to register.
Ice cream sandwich fundraiser for chamber
The State Bank and Trust Co. will hold a fundraiser for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at Meijer, 2111 E. Wooster St., from 4-7 p.m.
Ice cream sandwiches will be available for a donation. The bank will match up to $1,000.
The money goes directly to fund the holiday parade, fireworks and high school and collegiate scholarship.
Garden Party in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — A Garden Party, which is the village’s version of a farmer’s market, will take place on Tuesday and Sept. 22.
Beeker’s General Store and Riverbank Antique market are welcoming many local vendors for the event.
Products available include bread, honey, shrbs, sopads, lotions, salves, kettle corn, maple syrup, and and tea, organize mushrooms.
Tim Tegge, who plays acoustic guitar and harmonica, will be performing his original music with members of his band the Black Swamp Boys (Dick Hermes, Matt Webb and Dean Rochester). Tegge, from Bowling Green, is a singer/songwriter whose songs tell the stories of everyday life. With over 140 originals to his credit, he takes listeners on an eclectic lyrical journey. This visually impaired artist sees the world in ways no one else does.
Interested vendors should call Beeker’s at 419-287-3274 for more information.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear at night, with a low around 56.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 85.