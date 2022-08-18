Prospect Street closes for water line repair
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will close North Prospect Street between Oak and Pike streets today through Saturday for a water line repair.
All lanes will be reopened at 3:30 p.m. each day for overnight access. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent on weather and work progress.
Birth
Amy and Caleb Graveldinger, a son, Aug. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Sunday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 81.