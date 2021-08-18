Rossford police investigate burglary
ROSSFORD – The Rossford Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning.
At 4:18 a.m., a suspect entered the Shell gas station at 1000 Buck Road. He had a handgun and demanded money. The clerk gave him an undetermined amount of cash, said Rossford police Chief Todd Kitzler.
The man then fled on foot, he said.
Kitzler said his detectives are working on surveillance tape from the store to try to identify the suspect. They are not releasing a description of the suspect and are currently following leads, he said.
He said this burglary may or may not be associated with a similar incident that occurred in Maumee an hour earlier, but his department is working with Maumee police.
Commissioners require masks in county buildings
Based on guidance from the Wood County Health Department, the Wood County Commissioners have ordered that all people are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose in all public areas of Wood County government buildings, effective today.
The order was issued to help combat spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff. The following guidance is also offered:
Be prepared and bring a mask.
Maintain physical distance with other people.
Seating in meetings will be physically distanced based on the size of the meeting room.
People are encouraged to call the office they need in advance of visiting. The office may be able to assist people over the phone rather than in person.
The commissioners will remain in close contact with the health department to monitor the situation and determine if additional guidance is needed.
Hepcat Revival Concert marks opening of Perrysburg Sculpture Walk
PERRYSBURG — Hepcat Revival, a seven-piece high energy band known for their jump blues, jazz and swing music, will help open the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk.
Their performance Saturday will commemorate the opening of a a one-year sculpture walk located along the Woodlands Park entryway and on the perimeter of the park at 429 E. Boundary St. The public is invited to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a night of music while looking out at the sculptures gracing the park landscape.
Hepcat Revival has been entertaining audiences for 22 years with their upbeat music by the likes of Louis Prima, Joe Turner, Cab Calloway and Louis Jordan. Members of the band include Greg Tye, vocals; Ken Zuercher, guitar; Pete Ford, keyboards; Vince Krolak, trumpet; Stan George, saxophone; Tom Ritter, bass guitar and Travis Knepper, drums.
Chairs will be available for audience members on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Perrysburg Sculpture Walk opening schedule:
6:30 p.m. stroll the sculpture exhibit and meet the sculptors along the way.
7-8 p.m. Hepcat Revival concert
8-9 p.m. stroll the exhibit as the sunsets and the lights illuminate the sculptures
Wood County from the Farm meeting
CUSTAR — The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the August From the Farm meeting on small grains and fall herbicide programs on Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at OARDC Northwest Agricultural Research Station 4240 Range Line Road.
The event is no cost and open to the public. Bring questions and a lawn chair. Snacks will be provided.
Contact the Wood SWCD with questions at 419-354-5517, ext. 4 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 86.