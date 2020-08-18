County has one more death due to coronavirus
Wood County has had 1,154 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,109 on Friday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 59 deaths, which is up one for the first time since July 28 when there were three deaths recorded.
The latest death was a woman in her 70s.
There have been 27 men and 32 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, nine in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 14 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 108 hospitalizations since March, up five since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 535 males and 619 females.
There are 90 active cases. There were 93 on Friday.
There are 46-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 11-15 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 267 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 103,320 confirmed cases and 3,554 confirmed deaths.
BG police investigating accidental death
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating the death of a person in the 100 block of Lehman Avenue.
The division received the call about the deceased individual at 3:29 p.m. on Friday, said Lt. Dan Mancuso.
The report indicates it was an accidental death but no further information was available, he said.
The matter remains under investigation.
Fish fry is Friday in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 will have its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or sold out. The cost is $10 per meal and this is carryout only.
Births
Matthew and Emily Padgett, a daughter, Aug. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Rebecka and Matthew Smith, a son, Aug. 15, Wood County Hospital.
Deanna and Tim Petersen, a son, Aug. 14, Wood County Hospital.
Natalie Herder and Aldin Wright, a daughter, Aug. 14, Wood County Hospital.
Heidi Kay Cox and Bryce Anthony Poulin, a son, Aug. 14, Wood County Hospital.
Amy Domke and Wesley Punches, a son, Aug. 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82.