Sheriff will conduct traffic blitz
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol starting Friday through Aug. 31 thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office during the national blitz campaign “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over.”
Deputies will pay particular attention to violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding – all which are leading factors in fatal crashes.
There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
For more information, log onto the sheriff’s office website at http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.
Grief awareness program presented
NORTH BALTIMORE — Recognize and Utilize, a special program for National Grief Awareness Day, will be held Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Briar Hill, 600 Sterling Drive.
This free program, presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County, will help participants recognize the different types of grief and utilize different coping mechanisms and resources.
For more information call 419-257-2421.
Streets close for Firefly Nights Festival
In conjunction with the Firefly Nights Festival scheduled for Friday, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown.
On-street parking will be prohibited on Main Street, from Court to Washington streets at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Main, from Court to Washington, will close to traffic at 4 p.m. While Main is closed, no through traffic will be permitted on Clough Street. Wooster Street will remain open for east and westbound traffic.
During the Main closure, detour routes for local and truck traffic will be posted.
All streets will reopen and parking will be reinstated on Friday following the event.
The Festival is scheduled to occur from 6-10 p.m. Details may be found at www.fireflynightsbg.com.
Historic preservation meeting set
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.