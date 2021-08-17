County has 70 new COVID cases
There have been 13,622 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 70 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 14 cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 664 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 71,096 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.35% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,924,412 vaccines started, affecting 50.68 % of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,161,573 confirmed cases and 20,614 confirmed deaths.
Fan fair at BG High School set for Wednesday
Bowling Green City Schools 7th annual Fan Fair will be held at the high school on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Meet members of the fall sports teams and watch the high school marching band perform. The high school faculty will be selling hot dog dinners to support their scholarships.
The new football field will be dedicated dedicated and the Steve Beattie memorial will be rededicated. Beattie’s three brothers along with members of the Class of 1967 will be in attendance for the ceremony.
BGSU to hold in-person summer commencement exercises on Saturday
Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2021 at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The single ceremony event will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus.
The summer 2021 graduating class includes 1,049 candidates, of which 44 will be presented associate degrees, 490 will be presented bachelor degrees, 403 with masters degrees and 35 with doctoral degrees. Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diploma.
No guest tickets are required for the ceremony if the event is held outdoors and seating will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. If inclement weather is expected, commencement will be moved to the Stroh Center and guest tickets will be required and distributed electronically.
For graduates or guests not able to attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed at BGSU.edu and on Facebook. A virtual celebration will also be livestreamed Friday evening for graduates who wish to celebrate virtually. Videos of graduate names read by each college will be available online. Graduates are also encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #BGSUGrad and #BGSU2021.
Woman in line for Cedar Point coaster injured by falling metal
SANDUSKY — A woman waiting in line for a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday was injured by a metal object that came off the ride, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run, said Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point.
The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride. The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care, he said.
“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark said.
Top Thrill Dragster is a launch coaster that goes from a standstill to 120 mph in 3.8 seconds. It opened in 2003.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Kiwanis Club hears about BG parks
Thursday’s noon luncheon for the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will take place at the City Park Veterans Building.
Kristin Otley, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation director, will be the guest speaker and tour guide for the meeting. She has worked for BG Parks and Recreation for 24 years, 18 years as the recreation coordinator and the last six years as the director.
Otley earned a bachelor degree in in park and recreation resources from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in park and recreation administration from Indiana University.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.