Patrol recovers stolen ambulance after pursuit
TOLEDO – After a chase through two counties, a Texas man was arrested for stealing an ambulance from a Toledo hospital, according to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
On Saturday morning at 3:01, the patrol was dispatched to check on a stolen ambulance that was parked on U.S. 24 near milepost 56 in Lucas County. The ambulance was reported stolen earlier in the morning from Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
As troopers arrived, the ambulance fled the scene.
The vehicle fled west into Henry County and multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were unsuccessful. The ambulance continued into Defiance County where troopers from the Defiance Post were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to deflate the two front tires of the ambulance.
The driver pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident. The driver, Johnny Smith from Dallas was incarcerated and charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and charges from the St. Vincent Medical Center Police Department.
The patrol was assisted during the incident and apprehension by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance Police Department and the Napoleon Police Department.
Perrysburg Twp. Fire Dept. gets $286,666 grant
The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program will be awarding funds to fire departments in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to strengthen their level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.
Jurisdictions receiving grant funding:
Perrysburg Township - $286,666
Delta Community Fire Department - $203,714
Village of Antwerp - $96,261
Highland Township Fire Department - $106,637
“I am pleased to share that fire departments in Delta, Antwerp, Perrysburg Township, and Highland Township will be granted financial assistance to get additional materials and resources that will help them keep the public safe,” said Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green. “Our first responders put their lives on the line in service to our communities, and we have to make sure they have the tools they need to do their job safely. I am proud to support Ohio’s Fifth District’s fire departments so they can work to prevent and swiftly respond to threats to our health and safety.”
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.