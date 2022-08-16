Super Cruise at Stroll the Street
ROSSFORD — Classic car owners, cruise over to Stroll the Street today for a Super Cruise.
Crusin’ Zeake will provide music at the Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy. The event will run from 4-7 p.m. Every registered driver will receive a $5 food coupon good at any of the 10 food trucks at the event. Eight $25 gas cards will also be given away in a random drawing of registered car owners.
In addition to the cruise-in, food trucks will line the street down to Edward Ford Memorial Park.
Twenty-five craft vendors will be set up in the park along with children’s craft activities and face painting. The Athens Wheeler band will provide live entertainment under the park pavilion from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pick up some fresh local produce and visit non-profit and business vendors in front of the church parking lot.
Parking is available in portions of the Rossford United Methodist Church parking lot as well as the IPS Headquarters parking lot on the other side of Edward Ford Memorial Park at 146 Dixie Hwy.
Stroll the Street on Tuesdays runs through Aug. 30.
Next week will feature the North Coast Big Band For details and more information visit www.StrolltheStreet.com or contact Beth Genson at [email protected].
Lake school board moves meeting
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education regular scheduled meeting for Wednesday has been moved to Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.
Legion fundraiser set for Sept. 10
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232 will return in September with The Sons of the Legion annual Live Music and Chicken or Rib fundraiser for American Legion charities, on Sept. 10 starting at 3 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased in advance.
The fish fry will return on Sept. 16 from 5-7 p.m. or sold out.
Food distributed in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Minglewood on market stage
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health continues Thursday at 7 p.m. with Minglewood Labor Camp on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Avenue.
Minglewood Labor Camp is a five-piece Americana string band led by Paul Matthews who said the origin of the band that refers to their music as “dust bowl punk and country.” The band has been together since 2009 and have recorded and released three albums. Band members include Zack Kunkle, vocals and upright bass; Kevin “Kehab” Haberkamp, banjo and vocals; Mike Peters, dobro and steel guitar; Greg Darr, lead guitar; and Matthews, vocals, harmonica, rhythm guitar and kazoo.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
The Music at the Market concert series runs in conjunction with the farmers market which features booths with fresh foods, products and food trucks.
Birth
Allisyn and Greg Hoffman, a son, Aug. 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.