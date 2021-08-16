Call of the Canyon wins Tip Jar Challenge
Call of the Canyon Cafe won the Tip Jar Contest and up to $1,000 in energy efficiency improvements.
The Bowling Green restaurant won the Efficiency Smart contest. For more information visit www.efficiencysmart.org.
Nature’s Nursery is raising $3,000 for 3,000 animals
WHITEHOUSE — From fox kits to hundreds of bunnies, opossums and owls, it’s been another wild year at Nature’s Nursery Center For Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation. With a big animal admissions milestone quickly approaching, supporters are invited to make a donation, make a guess and maybe win a tour.
“Nature’s Nursery is quickly closing in on 3,000 animal admissions for the year,” said Allison Schroeder, executive director. “Our staff always loves to try to guess which animal species will be admitted for the milestone number so we decided to get the public involved in the contest and also help our funding for caring for the animals”.
Nature’s Nursery is trying to raise $3,000 for the 3,000 animals. Each person who makes a donation can also submit their guess as to what the 3,000th animal species will be. Anyone who chooses the correct species will be entered into a drawing to win a tour of Nature’s Nursery which is not open to the public.
“It’s been a very busy year and we started the year finding out that one of our major sources of donated feed was closing for business. With admissions in mid August hitting 3,000 animals the monetary donations are always greatly appreciated” Schroeder said.
For more information, visit:
The donation contest will run until Wednesday.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.
The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Wednesday, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.