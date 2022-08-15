Back to school at Elmwood
BLOOMDALE — First Night at Elmwood Local Schools will be today from 4-7, with a freshman/new high school student orientation at 6:30 in the gym.
Kime talks sales, auto industry to Exchange Club
The Exchange Club will welcome Brett Kime to speak at the Tuesday meeting at noon at the BG Country Club.
Kime moved to Bowling Green in 2006. In 2015, he started his career in the auto industry as a salesperson at Thayer Chevrolet. Soon after that, he was promoted to sales manager where he leads the dealership’s sales force.
Kime will be speaking on the car buying and selling experience since the changes brought about by the pandemic and its ripple effect.
The public is welcome to attend. Lunch is $13, cash only. If there are questions related to this program or the Exchange Club in general, contact Jenny Swope at 419-806-4202.
Robots come to Findlay campus
FINDLAY — Kiwibot will be deploying delivery robots at the University of Findlay on campus, starting today.
Through Sodexo’s app, students and faculty members will have access to local restaurants. A robot will pick up the food at the chosen restaurant and deliver it to the selected drop-off location on campus.
Kiwibot relies on advanced technology and a semi-autonomous driving system that creates a virtual picture of the world in real time, using high-tech sensors and a range lidar.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 84.