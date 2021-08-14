BGSU to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new School of Nursing facility
Bowling Green State University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the School of Nursing and its new, state-of-the-art facilities in Central Hall at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The ceremony will be livestreamed.
BGSU launched the School of Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services last year to help position the university to meet the critical demand for nurses both in the region and throughout the country.
Central Hall’s renovated facilities will usher in a new era for BGSU and the School of Nursing that builds on a 50-year legacy of dedicated nursing education. The facility features a state-of-the-art simulation center and skills lab designed to facilitate the school’s innovative curriculum, which seeks to address a critical deficit in current nursing education models with more proactive development of clinical judgment skills.
The university will welcome its first cohort of students in the new BGSU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree this fall.
BG school board meets Monday, Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
The board will immediately go into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. Action may be taken.
The board will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Bliss on stage at market
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market will feature Bliss, Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Building lawn, 140 East Indiana Ave. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
Bliss is a quintet of women formed in 2010. The band is distinguished by their harmonies and members who are multi-instrumentalists. Their broad range makes it possible for them to perform music from all genres.
Bliss members include vocalist Cindy McFarland, on bass; Brenda Holdridge, playing violin and percussion; vocalist M’lissa Prottengeier playing guitar; Christine Borer on flute and percussion and the band harmonic director and vocalist, Lorilee Ash-green on keyboards and guitar.
For more information, contact main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit mainart-ery.com.
Grief support available at senior center
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be holding a support group called Grasping Your Grief two times per month starting in September.
This open forum group is for those who have experienced a loss within their lives. It will be facilitated by Lisa Myers, LISW-S and Jessica Ricker, MSW, LSW.
The group is aimed to connect, teach, encourage, provide support and assist those grieving and adjusting to a loss of a loved one within their lives. The group will be held at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1-2 p.m.
The dates are Sept. 1 and 15, Oct. 6 and 20, Nov. 3 and 17 and Dec. 1 and 15.
For more information, contact Myers or Ricker at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.
Human Relations Commission Events Committee meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission Events Committee will meet on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Wooster Green.
Visit BG Ohio Tourism Grant available
Visit BG Ohio announces a Tourism Grant for eligible organizations and events. There are multiple grants available for those are looking to improve their existing events or bring conventions and meeting to Bowling Green.
The purpose of the grant is to promote tourism activities within the city. The program provides financial support for capital projects, events and activities that generate publicity and substantially increase travel (overnight stays or day visits) to Bowling Green for recreation or leisure.
Visit BG Ohio Tourism Grants are generated by the city’s share of sales taxes collected on overnight stays within the City of Bowling Green (lodging tax).
The grant is a reimbursement grant and not designed to cover the cost of a project. Each application/proposed project will be reviewed individually to determine its potential economic impact on lodging, restaurants, shopping venues, and local attractions. Funding priorities for the Visit BG Ohio Tourism Grant are capital improvement; sports, conferences, festivals, large events and arts and culture.
The due date for the application is Sept. 30 and more information can be found at: visitbgohio.org/about.
Title office will change office hours in November
Effective Nov. 1, the Wood County Title Office will expand hours of operation on Monday and Wednesday, and close on Saturdays.
The new hours will be:
Monday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wednesday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Thursday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Births
Elizabeth and Jared Geisman, a son, Aug. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Maddison and Paul Bezdicek, a daughter, Aug. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light southeast wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.