County coronavirus cases total 1,109
Wood County has had 1,109 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 1,094 on Wednesday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 108 hospitalizations since March, up one since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 512 males and 597 females.
There are 93 active cases. This is down from 110 on Wednesday.
There are 46-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 11-15 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 267 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 99,856 confirmed cases and 3,481 confirmed deaths.
Moenter reunion canceled
The Moenter/Menter 100th family reunion that had been set for Aug. 23 has been canceled.
Next year’s reunion will be held Aug. 22.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Monday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 77.