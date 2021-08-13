County has 68 new COVID cases
There have been 13,552 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 68 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 17 average cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged since Monday.
There have been 664 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of three since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 58 in Perrysburg and 31 in Bowling Green. There are 13 in Northwood, seven in Walbridge, six Millbury, five in Bloomdale and five in Weston.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 70,760 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.09% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,883,263 vaccines started, affecting 50.33% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,152,590 confirmed cases and 20,580 confirmed deaths.
Man reportedly robs Hampton Inn in BG
A white man reportedly robbed the Hampton Inn in Bowling Green early this morning
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating an armed robbery which took place at approximately 3:57 am at the Hampton Inn, 141 Campbell Hill Road.
The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a black sweatshirt and black mask.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Bowling Green Detective Bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Lake Twp. Trustees cancel meeting
MILLBURY — Tuesday’s Lake Township Trustees meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is Sept. 7 in the administration building.
Thayer hosts school night, car show
Thayer Family Dealerships will hold a free Back to School Night at Thayer Honda on Aug. 19 from 6:30-8:30p.m. followed by a free drive-in showing of “Monsters University.”
The 17th Annual Car & Truck Show will be held at Thayer Ford-Nissan on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There is potential for storms to become strong to severe today, mainly during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds will be the primary weather hazard. Heavy rainfall with these thunderstorms may also lead to localized flooding.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday:
Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.