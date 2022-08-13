180 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 34,718 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 180 cases in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health Department.
There has been no hospitalizations in the last seven days.
There have been 368 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,136 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 3,002,043 confirmed cases and 39,220 confirmed deaths.
Lunch and music in the park
PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues with the Michael Gramza Duo from noon-1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St.
Picnic tables are in the sun and shade for those that want to pack a lunch and eat while listening to the music.
Gramza and Shane Piasecki are two local veteran musicians who when performing together form a bluesy duo with an electic mix of styles. Gramza sings and is known for his impeccable harmonica riffs. Piasecki is a singer, songwriter and guitar player with roots in blues, soul and R&B.
For more information contact Main ART-ery by texting 419 902 2782 or send an email to [email protected].
Port authority meets Wednesday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Birth
Chevellle Rickard and Ethan Roy, a daughter, Aug. 10, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 80.