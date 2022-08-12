BG loan committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 11 a.m., in council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss loan application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Rossford schools have hearing
A public hearing will be held on the LEA Special Education Funding Plans by the Rossford Exempted Village School District for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023.
The hearing will be held Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the board room located at Rossford Schools Administrative Offices, 701 Superior St.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms likely on Sunday before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 80.