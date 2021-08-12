Mosquitoes in Pemberville test positive for West Nile
PEMBERVILLE — Mosquitoes in the village have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Wood County Health Department.
Help prevent spread of West Nile by wearing pants and long sleeves to prevent bites, and use natural inspect repellents when outside, the health department said in a Wednesday social media post. Inside, keep doors shut and screens on windows to keep mosquitoes out.
Masks required in Perrysburg city buildings
PERRYSBURG — Visitors to the municipal building and municipal facilities are now required to wear a face mask per CDC and Wood County Health Department guidelines.
Employees are required to wear a mask while in an indoor public space and interacting with the public.
Signs will be posted at points of entry to act as reminders of these guidelines.
2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival poster revealed
The 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival poster will be revealed on Friday between 5-7 p.m. at the Downtown BG Live Event.
Be the first to get the 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival poster and will have the opportunity to meet this year’s poster design artist, Amy Karlovec.
“Although I have enjoyed designing many of the Black Swamp Arts Festival posters in the past, this year’s poster was significantly different. I wanted to come up with a design that when seen, would make people feel alive, energized and excited for the upcoming festival after a year hiatus,” Karlovec said.
“At the beginning of the lockdown, I started to play around with a whimsical design style that then led to incorporating alcohol ink artwork from my two daughters, Bella. 14, and Natalie 10, and my mother-in-law, Peg. All of the textures used in the illustrations are scanned from my family’s original alcohol ink artwork.
“From the dancing blades of grass and flowers, to the bright yellow background and blue clouds, to the iconic graphics of the festival - this year’s poster was a family collaboration.”
The festival is a free three-day, live music and arts festival set for Sept. 10-12 downtown. The festival includes three stages of music, two art shows, youth arts, artists at work and a chalk walk.
For more information and to connect to the festival, visit www.blackswampfest.org. Information about volunteering can be found at www.blackswampfest.org/support.
Mercy Health Protective Services hosts car show
PERRYSBURG — Although familiar with the sights and sounds of emergency vehicles, the parking lot at Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital will take on another look as the Protective Services Department hosts the first annual car show, with the goal of helping area students start the school year with the supplies they need.
Sports cars, muscle cars and classic cars will line the hospital’s Surgery Center parking lot outside entrance C on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is free . The goal is to fill the police car on-site that day with school supplies.
The Mercy Health Protective Services Department is made up of police officers and security personnel who provide for the safety and security of patients, visitors and staff at all Mercy Health facilities. The team also includes Roman – the area’s first hospital-based K9 officer, specializing in both explosives detection and patient therapy.
In addition to personal cars, awards for the display cars include a Chief’s Choice, Best Muscle Car, Best Classic Car and People’s Choice.
Community members can also make a school supply donation by dropping them off at Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital, to the attention of Julie Allen, director, care management and clinical research.
PERI meets Monday
Public Employee Retirees Inc. will meet Monday at the Bowling Green Senior Center.
Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the program will start at 1:30 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Scattered thunderstorms are expected today and Friday. There is some potential for these storms to become strong to severe, especially during the afternoon hours each of these days. Damaging winds will be the primary weather hazard. Heavy rainfall with these thunderstorms may also lead to localized flooding.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.