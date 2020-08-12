County coronavirus cases increase slightly
Wood County has had 1,071 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,060 on Monday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 104 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 490 males and 581 females.
There are 120 active cases. This is down from 146 on Monday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 97,373 confirmed cases and 3,435 confirmed deaths.
G. Rapids tests tornado siren
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Township will be testing the tornado siren on Mill Street on today at noon.
BG board meets to discuss court action
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight at 5:15. The board will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of a conferences with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action and to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
The board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch via YouTube: https://youtu.be/3FoThVu5ZPo.
No action is expected to be taken.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Shop entrance will be from the Church Street courtyard only. Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Entry to the shop will be monitored for occupancy. Sign-in will be required.
Birth
Delora and Jason Baumer, a son, Aug. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny , with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.