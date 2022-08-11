Prescribed burns in county parks planned
Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall.
The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
All prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA and under direct supervision by an Ohio certified prescribed fire manager. Local fire departments for each site are aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire and also on the day of the fire by the park district fire manager.
The purpose of the fires is for the benefit of the natural areas and native ecosystems. All fire management is completed with best management practices.
Call 419-575-7339, or email [email protected], with any questions directly involving prescribed fire practices or call 419-353-1897 with general questions.
Birth
Ashtin Houck and Aaron Meeker, a son, Aug. 9, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 80. A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 80.