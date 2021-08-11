Police seek BG man for assault
The Bowling Green Police Division is seeking help in finding a man wanted for assaulting a child.
Jeremy Wayne Mull, with a last known address on Buttonwood Avenue, is wanted for felonious assault of an 8-year-old.
Mull, 35, is described as white with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BGPD at 419-352-1131; Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077; or their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.
According to court documents, Mull was charged with assault on June 30 and was set to appear Wednesday in municipal court for a pretrial conference. He was charged again for assault on Aug. 3 and the warrant was issued for his arrest.
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru Community Meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
The August menu will be Alfredo chicken bake with pasta, a fruit cup and cookie.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org.
Country band takes market stage
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market will feature Jack Schilb on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Concert-goers are encouraged to take a blanket or chair.
The Jack Schilb Band is five-piece group performing many familiar tunes falling into a fusion of country-folk-rock as well as original music by Schilb. Band members include Schilb on guitar and vocals, Chuck Mauk on drums, Dave Cubbedge on guitar and pedal Steel, Frank May on bass and slide guitar and Dave Athanas playing electric guitar.
The Jack Schilb band has three CD’s available for sale, all recorded in Perrysburg in Chuck Mauk’s recording studio called Happy Hands Club Recording Studio.
For additional information contact Main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit mainart-ery.com.
Last Storybook Trail of the season offered
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s last storybook trail of the season is set up at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve through Sunday.
“In the Tall, Tall Grass” by Denise Fleming will open children’s eyes to the critters one can find in a prairie habitat. This self-guided walk will begin after you have walked a short distance on the yellow trail from the trail head located just south of the nature center. Maps or a link to a map are located outside the office door of the Nature Center.
Sensory Garden opens at W.W. Knight
PERRYSBURG — A new sensory garden at the W. W. Knight Nature Preserve invites guests to feel, smell, and taste different plants and herbs for a full sensory experience. Located behind the Nature Center, the sensory garden has vegetables, herbs, plants with different textures and smells for experiential sensory learning.
The Country Garden Club located in Perrysburg adopted the sensory garden and grew it into the space it is now. Their dedication and leadership of the sensory garden has been instrumental in developing this space that benefits nature and the community.
The W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road. The preserve is free and open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.
For more information about Wood County Park District properties, programs and activities, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897 for more information.
Birth
Amanda Martinez and Derrik Wise, a daughter, Aug. 9, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Scattered thunderstorms may become strong to severe today and Thursday afternoon with damaging wind gusts being the primary severe weather hazard. Heavy rainfall with these thunderstorms may also lead to localized flooding. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the low to mid 70s will allow for max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon hours today and Thursday. Heat indices near 100 are possible today and Thursday afternoon for portions of Northwest Ohio. Thunderstorms may also become strong to severe on Friday, ahead of a cold front.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 81.