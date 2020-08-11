County coronavirus cases up 46 from Friday
Wood County has had 1,060 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,014 on Friday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 104 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 485 males and 575 females.
There are 146 active cases. This is down from 155 on Friday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 96,358 confirmed cases and 3,405 confirmed deaths.
G. Rapids tests tornado siren
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Township will be testing the tornado siren on Mill Street on Wednesday at noon.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Shop entrance will be from the Church Street courtyard only. Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Entry to the shop will be monitored for occupancy. Sign-in will be required.
180th does night flying
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night, through Thursday, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about midnight this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
BG has coronavirus eviction prevention information
In response to the devastating effects of this current pandemic, HUD has put together a set of tools for landlords to help identify and engage at-risk tenants, as well as to inform and guide tenants seeking a rent repayment plan.
The process of evicting residents can be costly to landlords, from court and legal fees to unit turnover costs and an eviction can adversely affect the housing and financial stability of an individual or household for many years to come. These tools should be utilized by both parties to help prevent evictions.
The City of Bowling Green encourages the citizens of the municipality to acquaint themselves with their rights that are protected under the Fair Housing Laws, and join in reaffirming a commitment to Fair Housing for all regardless of race, color, religion, nation origin, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).
IIf you think your rights have been violated or you’d like a copy of the COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Tools you may contact us at 419-354-6221 or bggrants@bgohio.org.
BG transit group meets today
The Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today at 1:30 p.m. in Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings due to Covid-19.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 2nd Quarter CY 2020, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the transit advisory committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Births
Tabitha and James Collins, a daughter, Aug. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Alexus and Zach Bailey, a son, Aug. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Mary Dingledine and John Becker, a daughter, July 31, Wood County Hospital.
Cortney Hann and Asher Stottlemyer, Weston, a daughter, July 31, St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.