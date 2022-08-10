Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The personnel and finance committees will meet at 5:30 p.m.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., in Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 2nd Quarter CY 2022, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public.
Births
Kendra and Josh Wise, a daughter, Aug. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Jeanyne and Joseph Jakubowski, a son, Aug. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 81.