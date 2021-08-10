County has 47 new COVID cases
There have been 13,484 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 47 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 9.4 average cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There have been 661 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 70,500 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.89% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,852,623 vaccines started, affecting 50.07% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,143,599 confirmed cases and 20,556 confirmed deaths.
Teen motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
A teen motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after being struck by a SUV Saturday.
Benjamin Bergman, 16, of Bowling Green, was riding a 1988 Honda motorcycle northbound on Hull Prairie Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
Daniel Seibert, 65, Defiance, was westbound on Hannah Road. He stopped at the posted stop sign, then pulled out in front of Bergman and struck the teen with his 2005 Ford Expedition, according to the report.
Bergman, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by Mercy Life Flight to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.
No citations have been issued.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash
Two injuries were reported last week after a two-vehicle collision on Ohio 64.
On Wednesday at 8:32 p.m., Jose Gonzalez was westbound on Bishop Road after stopping for the stop sign at Route 64. While attempted to cross the intersection, he was struck by Dimitar Trampevski, who was southbound on Route 64.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office crash report, both vehicles ended up in a field at the southwest corner of the intersection.
Gonzalez, 65, Bowling Green, was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado. A passenger in his vehicle reported suspected minor injury and was treated at the scene.
Trampevski, 33, Bowling Green, was driving a 2018 GMC Terrain. A 40-year-old passenger was taken by Mid County 120 to Wood County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.
Gonzalez was cited for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Births
Kimberly Mantel and Jacob Wint, a daughter, Aug. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Molly and Trent Goodwin, a daughter, Aug. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Some showers and thunderstorms across the region today and Wednesday may reach severe limits with damaging wind gusts being the primary severe threat. Showers and storms across the region may also produce efficient rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding. Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with dew points in the 70s may allow for heat index values to reach the upper 90s and perhaps higher near 100 degrees in some locations. The warmest conditions are expected today.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Thursday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 80.