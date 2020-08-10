Suspect sought after Bloomdale bicyclist fataly struck by vehicle
BLOOMDALE — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a possible suspect in a fatal bicycle crash Friday night.
Derek Jones, 30, Jerry City, who was driving a dark, blue Ford SUV, is a possible suspect, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.
At 8:18 p.m. Friday the sheriff’s Communications center received a 911 emergency call notifying that a male on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road.
Larry Sattler, 54, of Bloomdale, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Bloomdale Fire Department, Bloomdale EMS and Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location to investigate the crash.
Driver crashes into convenience store
ROSSFORD — Alcohol is suspected in a vehicle crash into a convenience store Friday night.
Maricel Rivera, 39, Detroit, was southbound on Dixie Highway at Eagle Point Road when the vehicle left the road, struck signage and utilities, then drove through the front window glass of the Stop and Shop, according to Rossford police.
The business was closed at the time of the crash.
Rivera was transported to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is suspected as a factor, the police said in a release.
Perrysburg utility bills may be slow in the mail
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg Department of Public Utilities has been receiving calls that residents have not received their August bills due to issues with mail delivery.
If you have not received your current bill, call 844-918-0962 and enter the account number to receive a current balance. Visit the city’s website: http://ci.perrysburg.oh.us/index.php/public-utilities/utilities-payments and click view or pay bill. You will enter your account number and will need the PIN number printed on a previous bill.
For assistance or if you are unable to get your balance, call 419-872-8050.
Sign up for paperless billing by sending an email to: utilities@ci.perrysburg.oh.us. Include “Paperless Billing” in the subject line.
Move in the park is dark
NORTHWOOD — The city’s parks and recreation department has canceled Movie Night in the Park set for Aug. 22 at Brentwood Park.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.