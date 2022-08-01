Cygnet woman injured after vehicle rolls over
PORTAGE – A Cygnet women was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a Friday crash east of the village.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Julie Croghan, 60, was traveling eastbound in the 12000 block of Portage Road. Her 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander went off the left side of the road, struck an address post and a utility pole before overturning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Both the front and side airbags deployed.
She taken by Mid-County 120 EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Swanton man dies in crash
SWANTON — A Swanton man died in a Friday morning crash on Airport Highway near Crissey Road in Springfield Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating the 10:27 a.m. crash.
A 1999 Dodge Ram truck was westbound on Airport Highway when the driver, Steven Robinson, suffered a possible medical emergency, according to the patrol. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and no drug or alcohol use is suspected.
