County coronavirus cases increase
Wood County has had 883 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 857 on Thursday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 93 hospitalizations since March. This number is up one from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 408 males and 475 females.
There are 143 active cases. This is up from 133 on Wednesday.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Statewide, there are 86,333 confirmed cases and 3,222 confirmed deaths.
Frosty Fare helps out 4-H
BG’s Frosty Fare is donating $1 from every milkshake sold at the store, 990 W. Poe Road, next week to the Clover Legacy Foundation.
The Clover Legacy Foundation serves an important role in Wood county by helping to fund all the random expenses that may come up in 4H endeavors: judging trip expenses, trips to Washington D.C., according to a Frosty Fare Facebook post.
Frosty Fare usually donated the paper supplies to the 4-H milkshake barn at the fair, which has been limited to a junior fair only this year due to coronavirus.
Births
Selena Acuna and Michael Smith, a daughter, July 31, Wood County Hospital.
Samantha and Joseph Kaloger, a daughter, July 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 67. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7 a.m. High near 81. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. at night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 80.