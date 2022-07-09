84 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 33,570 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 84 cases since July 1, according to the ODH website.
There have been 364 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,123 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 32,768 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,867,291 confirmed cases and 38,920 confirmed deaths.
Job and family services receives incentive funding
The Wood County Protective Services Unit, a division of the Department of Job and Family Services, will receive $110,576 in incentive funding from the state of Ohio.
The incentive funding is being given to 58 counties who met 95% compliance or more in two critical practice areas. Wood County achieved 95% in timely investigations and 99% in the composite visitation score for required face-to-face visits with children and parents. This achievement demonstrates the agency staff’s diligent focus on casework activities necessary to address the safety, permanency and well-being of the children of Wood County, according to a press release.
For additional information, contact Sandi Carsey, protective services administrator, Wood County Job and Family Services.
Exchange Club members hear about United Way
Erin Hachtel of the United Way will be the speaker at the Exchange Club of Bowling Green’s Thursday noon meeting at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Hachtel is the area director for United Way in Wood County. She has spent the majority of her career in the nonprofit sector in Wood County, with a particular focus on community outreach, housing, and safety training. She received both her bachelor’ and master’s degrees from Bowling Green State University and lives in the Boom Town Historic District in Bowling Green with her family.
Recently, the Exchange Club gave a donation to the United Way to help support the Imagination Library, a national program that targets early reading and literacy. Hachtel will speak about the Imagination Library program.
The public is welcome to attend the Exchange Club meetings. A buffet lunch is $13, cash only. For more information, contact Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Barile and May perform in Perrysburg park
PERRYSBURG — Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues at noon in the shelter area of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. Picnic tables are available for those who bring a brownbag lunch to enjoy music while eating.
Barile and May have an ingrained presence in the local music scene. They have performed together for decades and are still performing weekly in the Toledo area. Their musicality and combined talents show through as they switch from genre to genre.
Barile, a singer and multi-instrumentalist can play 22 instruments and complements May whose guitar skills and lyric memory allow him to play almost any title thrown at him without pausing. The duo has been the most requested duo in the history of the Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series.
For more information, contact Main ART-eryby texting 419-902-2782 or send an email to [email protected].
Births
Kelly and Trent Dundore, a son, July 8, Wood County Hospital.
Mary Emily Stanish, a daughter, July 7, Wood County Hospital.
Megan and Jordan Burks, a son, July 6, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 86.