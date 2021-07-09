County averaging 1 COVID case per day
There have been 13,304 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of three since Tuesday.
There is one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 68,321 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.23% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,610,606 vaccines started, affecting 48% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,113,383 confirmed cases and 20,366 confirmed deaths.
Investigation continues into woman’s death
The investigation continues of a woman found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Clay Street.
Bowling Green Police Lt. Dan Mancuso said detectives are waiting on toxicology results and findings from the coroner relating to the cause of death.
The woman has been identified as Jennifer Moore, 56, of Bowling Green.
On Monday at 5:08 a.m., police responded to 200 block of Clay Street regarding a female not breathing. The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the scene and pronounced the female dead.
N. Summit closed due to private tree work
Planned private tree work will result in the closure of North Summit Street, between East Wooster and East Court streets, Wednesday and Thursday.
Each day the road will close at approximately 9 a.m. and reopen at approximately 4:30 p.m. During the closure, through traffic will be prohibited and access to driveways may be impacted.
BG public utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting will be July 26 in council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Fair districts on tap at Arlyn’s
The League of Women Voters of Bowling Green is holding a program about gerrymandering on July 16 from 5-10 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave.
Learn more about the history of gerrymandering and what can be done in 2021 to end it. There will be beer, a food truck and live music.
Golf ball drop raises money for museum
The Wood County Museum has partnered with Toledo Aerial Media for a drone golf ball drop fundraiser on Aug. 22.
The drop will happen after the Living History Day event concludes, at about 3 p.m. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole. The three balls in/closest to the hole win. The cost is one ball for $15 and three balls for $30. The drop is limited to 500 golf balls.
Purchase tickets online now or at the museum, 13660 County Home Road.
Prizes are $500 for first in hole/closest, $250 for second closes, $100 for third closest and $50 for furthest from the hole.
Questions can be directed to the museum by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.
Proceeds go to the Wood County Historical Society to help support educational programs, future exhibits and collections management.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers Monday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.