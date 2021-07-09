Pets compete in annual BG show
The 60th Annual Pet Show, put on by Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department, will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The event is open to all legal pets and will take place in City Park at Needle Hall Outdoor Stage.
Register the night of the Pet Show in the categories listed below:
Funniest Pet Name, Prettiest Girl Cat, Best Groomed Pet, Biggest Rodent, Most Unusual Pet, Shaggiest Pet, Most Interesting Farm Pet, Prettiest Bird, Best Dressed Pet, Pet with Longest Ears, Best Behaved Pet, Best Pet Trick, Bird that Tweets/Talks Loudest, Prettiest Girl Dog, Cutest Boy Dog, Largest Cat, Slimiest Reptile, Smallest Cat, Cutest Boy Cat, Pet That Looks Most Like Owner, Smallest Dog and Largest Dog.
For more information, call 419-354-6223.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. at the Wooster Green. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the city building in council chamber, 304 N. Church St.
Get tickets now for chicken barbecue
GRAND RAPIDS — Chicken BBQ & Fixins’, benefiting the American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids will be held Aug. 28 from 2-9 p.m.
There will be live music. The cost is $10 per meal and advanced tickets only must be purchased by Aug. 3. Drinks are available at an additional cost.
Call the American Legion Post 232 after 4 p.m. daily at 419-832-0516 to order.
So far in 2021, five fatal crashes in county
Wood County Safe Communities reported on Thursday that there have been five fatal crashes in Wood County this year, the same amount at this time last year.
Wood County Safe Communities and the Ohio State Highway Patrol remind drives to always give 100% attention to the drive.
Distractions, speed and inattention are the leading causes for crashes in Wood County to date this year. Commercial Vehicles are involved in 11% of the total crashes. Of the 15 motorcycle involved crashes this year, 14 were injury crashes with eight of those being serious injury.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night , with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Story about hazing ramifications corrected
In a story that ran Thursday about the impact Collin’s Law will have on the cases against those accused in the death of Stone Foltz had incorrect information.
All seven men charged in the death of the BGSU sophomore face hazing charges, which will remain fourth-degree misdemeanor.