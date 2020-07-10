Active coronavirus cases drop to 54
Wood County has had 459 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 451 on Wednesday.
There are 54 active cases, down from 63 on Wednesday.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 71 hospitalizations, up one from late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 191 males and 268 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 57,506 confirmed cases and 2,749 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.
Downed tree knocks out BG power
A downed tree caused a power outage on the south side of Bowling Green Wednesday evening.
Brian O’Connell, public utilities director, said a tree fell on the distribution line on Pearl Street and Brigham Lane.
Everyone who is fed off of that line lost power, he said.
Knollwood closes for sewer work
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing a sewer lateral on Knollwood Drive on Monday and Tuesday. As a result, Knollwood, from Ordway Avenue to Crestview Drive, will be closed to traffic each day from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Drop food donations off in northern Wood County
An Eagle Scout project food drive is wrapping up this week in Wood County.
David Graff, a Boy Scout out of Troop 110 in Perrysburg, is fulfilling his Eagle project, a COVID-19 Community Relief Project.
There will be a food drive throughout Northwest Ohio where all proceeds will go to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to be distributed among eight counties.
There are three different drive-up drop off locations:
• Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, 601 E. Boundary St.
• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, 112 E. Wayne St.
• Rossford United Methodist Church in Rossford, 270 Dixie Hwy.
The food drive ends on Sunday. Hours are daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
Volunteers will also be producing 400 masks for the food bank to distribute among the community to those in need.
Go on Scavenger Hunt at Simpson park
BG Parks and Recreation and the Wood County District Public Library have partnered to provide a self-directed scavenger hunt, Imagine Your Story, for families for the month of July.
In the potting shed located in the Children’s Garden, find a list of 12 items to look for throughout the garden. As visitors explore the garden, teach children to be respectful of water features (wading or throwing rocks into the ponds is prohibited).
BG driver hospitalized after striking tree
An Bowling Green woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a tree Sunday.
Angela Torok was southbound in the 17000 block of Haskins Road shortly after midnight when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
She was taken by Mid County EMS to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Both front airbags of the Chrysler Aspen deployed and she had to be extricated by mechanical means.
Torok, 49, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Wayne library meeting canceled
WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library Board meeting on Monday has been canceled.
Shop at the fairgrounds
The Village Marketplace Shopping Event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Wood County Fairgrounds.
The local shopping experience will include food, arts and crafts.
Library to open time capsules from 1999
The Wood County District Public Library is inviting everyone to tune in for a special Facebook Live event today at 11:30 where staff will open two time capsules.
The time capsules were assembled and sealed 21 years ago, in 1999 during the Summer Reading Program “The Incredible Library Machine,” designated to be opened in July of 2020.
Retired Children’s Librarian Kathy East will virtually join Maria Simon and Matt Mehling to open the time capsules over Facebook Live. Join them from the library’s Facebook page to see what children 21 years ago wanted us to remember about that summer and life at the turn of the millennium.
The library will also be filling a new time capsule to commemorate the 2020 Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story,” recognizing that this is an historic time for both the world and Wood County as the bicentennial is celebrated.
The library wants to know what you think should be added to the new time capsule, to be sealed at the end of the summer.
For more information, contact the Children’s Place staff at 419-352-8253.
Birth
Tracy Graf-Gilbert and Tony Gilbert, a daughter, July 1, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight with lows around 67.
Extended: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible Sunday after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 83. Chance of rain is 40%. Overnight lows around 64. On Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 88.