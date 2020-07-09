Active coronavirus cases in BG jump
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday Wood County Health Department update.
This is up from 10-20 cases last week.
There are 63 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, a decrease of two from Tuesday’s report.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases, which is up from six-10 active cases last week. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge. and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 451 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable. This is up from 441 on Tuesday.
There are 71 hospitalizations, up one from late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 185 males and 265 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 15 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
Briar Hill Health Campus, one resident, six staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, three staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 56,384 confirmed cases and 2,737 confirmed deaths. The median age is 45.
Field fire burns 60 acres
HOYTVILLE — Five fire departments responded Wednesday to a field fire near Hoytville.
Hoytville/Jackson Township Fire Department received the call at 11:51 a.m. to respond to the corner of Oil Center and Custar roads where 60 acres of an 80-acre field were on fire.
Fire Chief Brandon Conine said he was unsure of the cause of the fire, but there was farm equipment in the wheat field, which had been harvested.
Providing mutual aid were departments from Weston, Milton Township, North Baltimore and McComb.
Grand Rapids fire dept. hosts chicken barbecue
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Township Fire Department is having its annual chicken barbecue Saturday at the station, from 11 a.m. until the chicken dinners are gone. This will be take-out only. The cost is $10 for each dinner.
Visitors are asked to stay in their car; someone will come to the car. Correct change is appreciated.
The dinner includes half a chicken, potato salad, baked beans, a roll and butter.
BG councilman’s meeting will discuss masks
Bowling Green council member William Herald will be holding his 42nd Fourth Ward quarterly meeting on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
He will give an update on recent city-related matters, including a status report of potential safety legislation related to face masks. There will be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions.
Due to the effects of the coronavirus, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. For those wishing to join the meeting, type https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85188624214 into the address bar on a computer. In response to the question, “Open Zoom?” either: (a) click Join or (b) click Cancel and then click “join from your browser.” (If prompted, the meeting number is: 851 8862 4214.)
It may be prudent to start the process 10-15 minutes prior to the meeting.
Questions can be directed to Herald at 419-352-6644 prior to the meeting.
All are welcome to attend.
See an outdoor movie
The Thayer family will hold movies outdoors at all four North Main Street locations on July 16 and 23 and Aug. 6 and 13.
Summer Movie Madness will feature social distancing, family-friendly movies. The free drive-in movies start at dusk. Snack packs will be available at the entrance, or bring your own.
The first event will be July 16 at the Dodge-Chrysler location, to celebrate the dealership’s grand opening. The ribbon cutting will be on July 17 and food trucks will be on site July 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Births
Abbie and Tyler Babcock, a daughter, July 7, Wood County Hospital.
Alisha and Kyle Chamberlain, a son, July 7, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Overnight low around 70. Chance of showers and thunderstorms continues, with an 80% chance of rain.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Overnight low around 67. On Sunday, a 40% chance of rain with highs near 86. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.