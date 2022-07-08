BG councilmen hold constituent meeting
Bowling Green Councilmen Jeff Dennis, At-Large, and Nick Rubando, Ward 1, will be hosting a constituent meeting in Ward 1 on Wednesday. The forum will be held at Ridge Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents about their priorities and concerns.
Dennis and Rubando will also share information about ongoing initiatives, including neighborhood dog parks, bike infrastructure, sustainability and proposed updates to the city’s zoning code.
Rubando and Dennis intend for this to be the first in a series of regularly scheduled community forums in Ward 1. Dennis will also be hosting additional forums in each of Bowling Green’s four wards with dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.
Residents who cannot attend the forum or would like to provide feedback in advance are encouraged to visit the following link: https://forms.gle/hYvLYQYvh122P3xx7.
Hop on over to farm bureau event
GRAND RAPIDS — The Wood County Farm Bureau is hosting a brewery tour featuring seven local businesses at Heban’s Field of Dreams, 15125 Wapakoneta Road.
HOP around Wood County is set for July 16 at 6:30 p.m. This event will feature samples of beer and wine from seven local breweries and wineries. Food will also be available to purchase from O Henry’s food truck and a dessert bar is being sponsored by Kingston Healthcare.
Guests can enjoy samples, fellowship with friends and explore the farm venue.
The event costs are $35 for farm bureau members and $40 for non farm bureau members.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the 2023 Wood County Farm Bureau scholarship program.
“We are excited to host this fun community event again this year. Everyone that attended last year had so much fun — you won’t want to miss out on an opportunity to raise money for scholarships, while also supporting local wineries and breweries — all while having fun with friends,” Wood County Farm Bureau Board President Stacie Anderson said.
Vendors include: Aistear Brewing, Arlyn’s Good Beer, Brewing Green, Myla Marcus, Wild Side Brewing Company, Majestic Oak Winery and Juniper Brewing Company.
Tickets can be purchased through EventBrite by searching HOP Around Wood County.
For more information, call 419-849-2128.
Join public defender commission
The Wood County Court of Common Pleas is accepting submissions for an appointment to the Wood County Public Defender Commission. Each commission member is appointed for a four-year term. Those interested should submit a cover letter and resume by 4:30 p.m. on July 29 to:
Brandy Hartman
Wood County Court Administration Office
1 Courthouse Sq
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Weston Township meeting changed
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees regular meeting for July has been changed to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the township building located at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Haskins Council has special meeting
HASKINS — Haskins Council will hold a special council meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the village hall.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Sunny Monday, with a high near 87. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.