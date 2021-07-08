Sheriff’s office reports phone call scam
A man with a southern accent is falsely identifying himself as a Wood County Sheriff’s Office employee in phone calls to residents, and asking about legal matters.
According to a news release, the man is calling county residents, saying he is Capt. Terry James, Lt. Rod Konrad and Deputy Isaiah Loar, who are all current employees, and asking to speak about a legal matter.
“If you received a call like this understand that it is most likely a scam,” the sheriff’s news release said.
The calls were reported Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office will not leave a voicemail about a legal matter, the release added.
If there are questions about a call like this, contact the sheriff’s office at 419-354-9001.
Church offers free drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will serve its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m.
This community meal is free and offered to anyone who needs a meal. A picnic style dinner including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs is on the menu.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. The church is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from St. Thomas More University Parish will be distributing a food bag and BG Christian Food Pantry is providing the second food bag. Quantity is limited, and this is first come, first served. Also, participants are offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. All are welcome.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church’s parking lot and remain in the car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries. Coronavirus precautions are requested to be followed, especially for those who have not received the vaccination.
For more information, contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org.
Wienermobile rolls into Way library
PERRYSBURG — Calling all Wienermobile fans to Way Public Library today to meet the Hotdoggers and see the famous 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.
The Wienermobile will be in the parking lot, 101 E. Indiana Ave., from noon-2 p.m. for photo opportunities. The Hotdoggers will be greeting fans and handing out the iconic Wiener Whistles for free.
Lunch and music in the park
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will host the fifth 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Beckett’s Burger Bar will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis Shelters. There will be a live performance by Jeff Tucker throughout the lunch.
The third performance of Bowling Green’s 2021 Concerts in the Park series is on Sunday. There will be a live performance by Tucker and his band at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage.
If there is inclement weather, the events will move inside the Veterans Building.
For more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.
Donate blood at BG church
An American Red Cross blood donation drive will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy.
Highway fatalities decrease over holiday
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 16 people lost their lives in 15 traffic crashes during the July 4th reporting period, which began July 2 and ended Monday.
Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.
Troopers made 536 arrests for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 534 crashes and made more than 40,000 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,761 motorists.
During last year’s Independence Day reporting period, which was also from July 2-5, a total of 24 fatal crashes killed 25 people. Of those, 17 crashes and 18 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs.
Call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
St. Mark’s introduces a mid-week worship service
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church has added a weekly mid-week worship service with Holy Communion. The service takes place in the church sanctuary at 315 S. College Drive on Wednesday’s from 12:30-1 p.m.
The congregation invites all to come and worship. The lunchtime service is designed to be a prayerful experience using a simple scripture-based format and short reflection. For those who wish to receive Holy Communion, the service provides an in-person opportunity to celebrate the Eucharist. Coronavirus safety protocols are being followed.
For more information, contact the church office at 419-353-9305.
Music by Truck Stop Ministries
NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries Inc. will hold a concert on Sunday at the trucker’s chapel at Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road.
Ed Ewing, One Voice, Arnold Coy, New Presence and Heart Song will perform starting at 3 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair. For more information call Chaplain Jon Reynolds at 419-704-0242 or TMGA at 419-934-5456.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.