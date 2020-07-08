Wood County coronavirus cases up to 441
There have been 441 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 437 on Monday.
There are 65 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 23 over Thursday’s report.
Bowling Green has 16-20 active cases, but this is information from Wednesday. The range of active cases is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 70 hospitalizations, which has remained the same since late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 183 males and 257 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 207 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 130, and staff, 77. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 55,150 confirmed cases and 2,718 confirmed deaths. The median age is 45.
BG board to hear reopening plans
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. Members will meet remotely, with the public invited to watch via YouTube: https://youtu.be/0IUsEs3jRl0
This is a workshop for the board to hear from the district administrators who have been working on the 2020-21 school opening plans for students and staff.
No action is expected to be taken.
22 fatalities; 425 OVI arrests in Ohio over holiday
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 22 people lost their lives in 21 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Thursday and ended Sunday.
Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.
Troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.
“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”
During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3-7, there were a total of 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people. Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
For a complete breakdown and map of patrol activity, visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/July4th2020.pdf. According to the link, Wood County had 386 incidents and zero fatal crashes.
Thayer goes to the dogs on Saturday
Thayer Chevy, 1225 N. Main St., presents the annual Dog Days of Summer on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be giveaways, toys, treats, nail clippings, dog art and hot dog lunches.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Light east wind.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of rain is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely to continue overnight. Low around 71. Chance of rain remains at 60%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Overnight low around 67. On Sunday, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.