BG Council talks ‘rescue’ fund requests
The Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The meeting is an organizational meeting for council prior to discussions on ARPA projects. No public input will be taken at this time and no decisions regarding funding will be discussed at the meeting.
Patrol: Fatalities decreased over 4th of July holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 16 people lost their lives in 16 traffic crashes during the July 4th reporting period, which began Friday and ended Monday. Impairment was determined to be a factor in four of those crashes.
Troopers made 444 arrests for impaired driving and 239 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 559 crashes and made more than 33,000 traffic contacts in total. Troopers also provided assistance to more than 2,588 motorists.
During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 2-5, a total of 21 fatal crashes killed 23 people. Of those, 12 crashes and 12 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
Ghanbari supports $500,000 in demolition, revitalization funding coming to Wood County
There is $500,000 in funding coming to Wood County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, according to a news release by State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. Awards for the first phase of the program were just recently announced.
The program was supported through the state operating budget passed last year with Ghanbari’s support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial and residential buildings that are in need of repairs.
“We have properties that need upkeep and repairs that are going to be completed with the money supported by this program,” Ghanbari said. “This is an investment tool we’re using to revitalize Wood County and many other parts of Ohio to bring further growth and development to our communities.”
Under the state operating budget bill, it allocated a total of approximately $150 million in grants to be dispersed. The first round of allocations includes $42.1 million and was set aside for all 88 Ohio counties that requested up to $500,000. The remaining funds after June 30 are available through grants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hydrant flushing and valve maintenance update
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has updated hydrant flushing and valve maintenance programs.
Now through August, crews will be flushing hydrants between Ohio 65 and Ohio 25 in Middleton and Perrysburg townships. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Avoid doing laundry until water is clear.
Through July, crews will be in areas between U.S. 20 and Ohio 795, and areas north of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Township for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations through December.
Ribbon cutting for BG detailing business
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Platinum AutoSpa & Detailing, located at 1590 W. Wooster St., Unit 4. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.
Platinum AutoSpa & Detailing is owned by Ricardo Espino and offers basic wash and interior cleaning, as well as deep interior cleaning, paint polishing and correction and ceramic coatings. Ricardo opened his business in November with the plan to offer affordable detailing options so that everyone can have that new car feeling. He also looks forward to introducing window tinting.
The event will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber Executive Director Mary Hinkelman. The ribbon cutting event will be open to the public and also on FB Live. Light refreshments will be offered following the ceremony. Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Sunny Monday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers Tuesday. Sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.