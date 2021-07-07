County averaging less than one COVID case a day
There have been 13,301 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. Monday’s update was delayed due to the holiday.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 68,238 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.16% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,598,761 vaccines started, affecting 47.9% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,112,689 confirmed cases and 20,344 confirmed deaths.
Deceased woman is identified
The woman found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Clay Street has been identified.
Bowling Green police have identified the woman as Jennifer Moore, 56, of Bowling Green.
On Monday at 5:08 a.m., police responded to 200 block of Clay Street regarding a female not breathing. The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the scene and pronounced the female dead.
BGPD detectives and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death.
Police Lt. Dan Mancuso had no further information to share, but he did say an autopsy is planned.
BG school board discusses personnel
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center.
The board will meet for the purpose of personnel resignations and/or hiring and any other matters that may lawfully be addressed.
The board will then meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
The public is invited to attend. There will be no public participation.
Middleton Twp. fire welcomes new truck
The Middleton Township Fire Department will celebrate its new fire truck with a “push-in” ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Dunbridge Fire Station.
The truck will be dedicated to former firefighter and captain of the department, Ron Asmus. He was a 50-year member of the department, retiring in 2016. The community is invited to attend this event.
Wayne library meeting canceled
WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library Board meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. in the community room.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.