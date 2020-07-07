Wood County coronavirus cases increase by 41
There have been 437 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 396 on Thursday.
There are 63 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 23 over Thursday’s report.
Bowling Green has 16-20 active cases, but this is information from Wednesday. The range of active cases is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 70 hospitalizations, which has remained the same since late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 182 males and 254 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 207 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 130, and staff, 77. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 54,232 confirmed cases and 2,677 confirmed deaths. The median age is 45.
Fireworks not a big issue in BG
Bowling Green police responded to 10 complaints of fireworks going off in the city this weekend, but no citations were issued.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso said no injuries were reported and, in several instances, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area of the complaint.
“I would have expected more complaints because there was a lot of talk that people were going to do their own displays,” he said.
Several warnings were given out as was education that fireworks are illegal in Ohio.
Forecast
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 73.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 74. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.