Oak St./BG administration building parking lot closes
In order to relocate a combined sewer, in preparation of the construction of the new city building, Oak Street will be closed and vehicle access to the city administration building parking lot will be blocked beginning today.
It’s expected that this work will continue through the end of the month.
Those visiting the building should park in the north section of the Wood County District Public Library’s parking lot or in public parking lot 4. Pedestrian access to the city building will be maintained via the crosswalk/sidewalk at Oak and Church streets. Concrete barriers will be placed along the sidewalk for safety.
As the work progresses, the Church and West Oak intersection will be closed to through traffic for a few days as well. A lane closure on Main Street will also be necessary.
The time frame of this closure is dependent on weather and progress of work. Crews will be working 10-hour days and Saturdays to complete this portion of the project.
Church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6p.m.
This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes sloppy Joe sandwiches, coleslaw, corn and cookie.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month thanks to First Presbyterian Church. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver meal(s) and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information, call 419-354-3989 or email [email protected] or [email protected].
Free reenactment demonstration this weekend at museum
Come out to the log cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. This is a free family event full of patriotic demonstrations and activities featuring the life of a soldier.
The cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to learn how to “drill.” Cannon and musket demonstrations are also scheduled.
The Demonstration Day is free to attend. The museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
NIOT meets virtually Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown ([email protected]) and Emily Dunipace ([email protected])
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heavy rain is possible with any of the thunderstorms that develop. Stay alert through Thursday with additional rounds of severe weather possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., then showers likely between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 87.